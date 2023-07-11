Oh What a Lovely War to embark on a new tour

Joan Littlewood’s anti-war musical Oh What A Lovely War will embark on a new tour to mark its 60th anniversary

First conceived in 1963, the piece satirises understandings of the First World War with famed tunes such as “It’s A Long Way to Tipperary” and “Pack Up Your Troubles”.

Set to star in the show will be Christopher Arkeston (Only Fools and Horses: The Musical), 2023 Rose Bruford graduate Tom Crabtree, Harry Curley (Once), Alice E Mayer (Frankenstein), Chioma Uma (Brief Encounter) and Euan Wilson (The Great Gatsby).

The production is directed by Nicky Allpress (The Shape of Things), with musical direction by Ellie Verkerk (The Burnt City) and movement direction by Adam Haigh (The Mikado). Set design is by Victoria Spearing, orchestrations by Tom Neill, costumes by Naomi Gibbs and lighting by Alan Valentine.

The tour will run for three weeks at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 21 November, with other stops from September in Bracknell, Bromley, Colchester, Norwich, Bury St Edmunds, Northampton, Tonbridge, Cranbrook, Mansfield, Chipping Norton, Winchester, Basingstoke, Eastbourne, Oundle, Finchley, Sale, Ulverston, Guildford, Southampton, Poole, Shrewsbury, Crewe, Lichfield, Harrogate, Scarborough, Hull, Derby and Mold.

Allpress commented: “I’m so thrilled to be directing this unique piece of theatrical history, having followed Blackeyed Theatre and their extraordinary work for many years.

“One of the most exciting things about Oh What a Lovely War is how universal, timeless, and ever relevant it is, and testament to the brilliance of the work is how it can bear endless reinterpretation. Our concept will explore the idea of war as a circus, with an incredibly talented company of actor-musicians bringing Joan Littlewood’s ground-breaking classic to life with music, comedy, and stories.”