whatsonstage white
Theatre News

New pop musical retelling Macbeth to receive world premiere

Something weird this way comes!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Newcastle |

10 March 2025

Weird
Weird artwork, provided uncredited by the production

A new musical, which reimagines Macbeth, will make its world premiere early next year.

Written by Nick Butcher, Kerri Watt and Fraser Watt, Weird tells Shakespeare’s dramatic tale of the Scottish king through the eyes of three witches, with a soundtrack of new pop anthems.

The new British musical will play at Newcastle Theatre Royal from 28 to 31 January 2026.

More than 5,000 schoolchildren from across the North East will have the opportunity to be the first to see the piece, thanks to a collaboration between producer Michael Harrison and Newcastle Theatre Royal. The first five weekday performances will allow schoolchildren to attend free of charge.

Harrison said: “When I first read Weird and listened to the incredible soundtrack, I knew I wanted the biggest audience possible to see it. I’m well aware there are thousands of school kids who study Macbeth, the source material of this brilliant new musical. It’s fair to say some of us don’t understand Shakespeare – Weird will change that.”

Deciding to try out the new musical at Newcastle Theatre Royal, it felt “absolutely right” to provide the initiative for school children, as it is the theatre Harrison “grew up in”.

Further creative team and cast are to be announced.

Guide

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Headshot of composer Alan Menken

Alan Menken teases new song from Disney’s Hercules at London Palladium concert

The West End premiere of Hercules begins performances this summer