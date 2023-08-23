New Othello production to feature three Iagos on stage

Exclusive: A new production of Othello has been announced, with three actors collectively taking on the role of Iago.

Also featuring a wider company of actor-musicians, Sinéad Rushe’s new Riverside Studios version of Shakespeare’s tragedy is said to highlight “Iago’s shape-shifting, corrosive force”, which is “portrayed as a contagion that infects Othello’s imagination and surrounds him from all sides”.

Othello will be played by Bridgerton star and Ian Charleson Award winner Martins Imhangbe, while the three actors taking on the role of Iago are Michael Fox (who also composes music for the piece), Orlando James and Jeremy Neumark Jones. Rose Riley will play Desdemona, with full casting to be revealed.

Producer Trish Wadley explained more about the concept: “I am thrilled to be bringing this show to Riverside Studios, working with such an inspirational and talented group of creatives. This imaginative and fresh take on Othello conceived by director Sinéad Rushe will allow audiences to be fully immersed in the story, and to understand how Iago is able to penetrate Othello’s mind so deeply.

“Michael Fox’s original music which will be played live during the performance adds another dimension and I can’t wait to see this production to come to life.”

The show runs from 4 to 28 October, with tickets on sale now via the Riverside Studios website.