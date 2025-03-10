New musical Indigo to receive UK premiere

A new musical will play at Curve, Leicester.

Featuring music and lyrics by Scott Evan Davis and a book by Kait Kerrigan, Indigo celebrates the bonds that unite a family. It tells the story of three generations of women navigating their need to reach one another.

The piece, first seen at The Human Race Theatre Company in Ohio in 2023, explores themes of living with Alzheimer’s, autism and synaesthesia.

Conceived by Jay Kuo, Lorenzo Thione and Scott Evan Davis, Indigo is directed by Catie Davis and has musical supervision and orchestrations by Brad Haak.

Davis said: “I am thrilled to share this powerful, original musical with audiences in the UK. Scott and Kait’s writing beautifully captures the complexities of a modern family in a way that’s rarely explored in musical theatre, but that so many people can relate to and draw strength from. Curve’s Studio Theatre is a perfect home for Indigo‘s next steps and we can’t wait to spend the summer in Leicester.”

Curve’s chief executive Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster expressed how pleased they were to have the new musical in Leicester.

They added: “Since its recent refurbishment, our Studio Theatre has launched acclaimed Made at Curve plays including Katori Hall’s The Mountaintop, numerous shows for young people and Hanif Kureishi’s My Beautiful Laundrette, as well as the regional premiere of Freya Catrin Smith and Jack Williams’ Ride: A New Musical and the UK premiere of Lourds Lane’s musical SuperYou. Alongside our 970-seater theatre, our studio offers artists a unique space which can be both epic and intimate, supported by a tremendous technical team, providing the perfect launchpad for new musicals and plays.”

Produced by Sing Out, Louise! Productions in association with Curve, the play will run in the Studio Theatre in Leicester from 26 June to 19 July 2025, with a range of accessible performances available.