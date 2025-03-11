New Hadestown cast start performances in the West End

Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Cedric Neal and more are heading way down!

A new company will be livin’ it up in the West End as they begin performances in Hadestown tonight!

With music, lyrics and book by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the award-winning show has direction by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin. It returned to UK shores last year, going on to be nominated for three WhatsOnStage Awards – and Melanie La Barrie winning for her performance as Hermes.

The new cast features Desmonda Cathabel (as Eurydice), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (as Persephone), Chris Jarman (as Hades) and Cedric Neal (as Hermes). Dylan Wood returns to the role of Orpheus – and you can get to know him more in the video below:

Melanie Bright and Lauran Rae, newly cast, join Allie Daniel to play the Fates. Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Ollie Bingham, Laura Delany, and Sebastian Lim-Seet will portray the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Juan Jackson, Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda, and Jasmine Triadi as swings.

The genre-defying musical tells two mythic love stories – that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – with both on a journey to the underworld and back. A live in London cast album was released last year.

The creative team includes David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK associate director), and Tarek Merchant (musical director and associate music supervisor). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow.

Their run follows the original Broadway stars of Hadestown playing a limited (and sold out) season in the West End – with their reunion performances also filmed.

