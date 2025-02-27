New Hadestown cast in rehearsals – photos released

A new company will be going way down to Hadestown next month, and photos of them livin’ it up in rehearsals have been released!

With music, lyrics and book by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the award-winning show has direction by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin. It returned to UK shores last year, going on to be nominated for three WhatsOnStage Awards – and Melanie La Barrie winning for her performance.

From 11 March 2025, Desmonda Cathabel will play Eurydice, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt will play Persephone, Chris Jarman will play Hades and Cedric Neal will play Hermes. Dylan Wood will return to the role of Orpheus.

Newly cast Melanie Bright and Lauran Rae will join Allie Daniel to play the Fates. The Workers will be portrayed by Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Ollie Bingham, Laura Delany and Sebastian Lim-Seet, with Lucinda Buckley, Juan Jackson, Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda and Jasmine Triadi as swings.

The genre-defying musical tells two mythic love stories – that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – with both on a journey to the underworld and back. A live in London cast album was released last year.

The creative team includes David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK associate director), and Tarek Merchant (musical director and associate music supervisor). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow.

At the moment, the original Broadway stars of Hadestown are playing a limited (and sold out) season in the West End – with their reunion performances also set to be filmed.

