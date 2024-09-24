New Guys and Dolls film reportedly set with Chicago and The Little Mermaid director on board

Rumblings of a new film have been around for decades

If the Wicked movie adaptation has taught us anything, it’s that long-gestating projects can, sometimes, finally make their way to the big screen.

Now it seems that Guys and Dolls, the iconic 1950 musical, will finally get a fresh Hollywood treatment.

Latest reports have said that Rob Marshall (Chicago, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins Returns) will now be at the helm of a new take on the classic, previously brought to movie theatres in 1955 with Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons, Frank Sinatra, and Vivian Blaine in tow.

According to Deadline, Marshall, John DeLuca, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will write a new screenplay, while John Goldwyn, Marc Toberoff and Marc Platt are producing with Marshall and DeLuca. Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi are overseeing for the studio, while for Sony’s TriStar Pictures are producing.

The musical has a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows and music from Frank Loesser, and follows a group of dice-dealing small-time crooks in the Big Apple, who have to learn a healthy dose of morality. Numbers in the show including “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat”, “I’ll Know” and “Luck Be A Lady”.

Rumours of a new version have been swirling for years, with names like Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt previously floated. In the meantime, there’s a matter of months left to catch the multi-award-winning revival at the Bridge Theatre in London, held to be a landmark staging of the show. Wouldn’t it be great if that was captured for the screen?