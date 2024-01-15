New Earth Theatre appoints Ailin Conant as artistic director

New Earth Theatre has announced that Ailin Conant (My Neighbour Totoro) is set to take over as the company’s new artistic director.

Conant, a London-based, Japanese-American director, has worked extensively with the RSC, Royal Court, Bush Theatre and Theatre503 among others and has previously served as a freelance director for New Earth’s Typhoon Festival. In addition, she is the founding artistic director of Theatre Témoin and a board member of SDUK and Projekt Europa.

Commenting on her appointment, Conant said: “It is an incredible honour to be appointed as artistic director of New Earth Theatre. Under Kumiko’s leadership, New Earth has forged lasting pathways into the industry for BESEA artists for over a decade. The fact that we are seeing inspiring BESEA creatives and stories on some of our nation’s biggest stages is a testament to Kumiko and her legacy.

“I am thrilled to be joining Lian Wilkinson in leading the company through the next critical chapter. In recent years our industry has become better networked and more self-aware, and New Earth has been a pioneer in this period both onstage and off. I am excited and determined to build on this work to develop authentic and reciprocal partnerships which drive change for all underrepresented groups, while elevating BESEA artists, companies, and aesthetics within the UK theatre ecology.”

Conant succeeds current artistic director Kumiko Mendl later this month. Mendl said: “I am delighted that Ailin has been appointed my successor as artistic director of New Earth Theatre. Ailin will be a powerful asset and advocate for the BESEA sector, and I know she will bring her many talents, passion, commitment, creativity and experience to the company and the role it plays in our theatre ecology. I can’t wait to see the next chapter in New Earth’s story unfold under her leadership.”

Wai Mun Yoon, chair of New Earth Theatre, added: “We are thrilled to appoint Ailin Conant to lead New Earth Theatre into its next phase. Her track record of critically acclaimed work exploring societally relevant themes guarantees that our theatre company remains relevant and captivating to diverse audiences. She brings fresh perspectives and a hands-on collaborative spirit that will ensure New Earth continues to cultivate an environment of engagement with other artistic institutions and community groups, strengthening the ties between our theatre and the broader UK cultural landscape.”

For the past 12 years, New Earth Theatre has cemented its legacy as the foremost British East and South East Asian (BESEA) theatre company in the UK and has pioneered new productions, outreach activities and initiatives that champion BESEA artists and communities.