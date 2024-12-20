whatsonstage white
New Chitty Chitty Bang Bang film to be directed by Matthew Warchus

Enda Walsh writes the screenplay for the new film

Alex Wood

20 December 2024

Matthew Warchus, photo by Dan Wooller

A new film version of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has been confirmed.

The Old Vic’s outgoing artistic director Matthew Warchus, who has helmed stage shows like Matilda and Groundhog Day (as well as the film version of the former), has signed on to direct the flick, produced between EON and Amazon MGM.

Enda Walsh (Disco Pigs) adapts the screenplay, with the tale based on an original concept by James Bond’s Ian Fleming. It follows a cash-strapped engineer who, in a bid to appease his children, builds a magic car that attracts international attention.

It is unknown at this point if the new film will have musical numbers (the original film having featured a coterie of now-classic tunes), or when it may end up hitting cinemas.

In the meantime, a stage tour continues to visit locations across the UK in 2025.

