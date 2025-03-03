National Theatre shows and musicals being broadcast on Freeview this week

Not able to make it to the theatre this week?

Thankfully a wad of productions will be made available on Freeview!

First up – tomorrow night at 9pm there’s a chance to catch the National Theatre’s production of Frankenstein. This week’s screening of the hit stage production features Jonny Lee Miller as the Creature with Benedict Cumberbatch as Victor Frankenstein, and on 11 March at 9pm with Cumberbatch as the Creature and miller as Frankenstein.

This production is directed by Danny Boyle and written by Nick Dear, based on Mary Shelley’s novel. The show was first seen 14 years ago on the National’s Olivier stage. For any night owls, the production will also be shown at 1.30am on Tuesday 11 March.

At 12.30am on Tuesday 4 March, there will also be a re-showing of the National Theatre’s hit production of The Crucible, starring Erin Doherty and Brendan Cowell. For early risers, the West End production of An American in Paris will be shown at 6am on Thursday 6 March.

On 9 March, there’ll also be a back-to-back Andrew Lloyd Webber bonanza, with showings of Jesus Christ Superstar (starring John Legend and Sara Bareilles) at 3.20pm and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at 5.10pm.