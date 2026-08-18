National Theatre reveals full cast joining Anne-Marie Duff in Some Woman

Full casting has been announced for the world premiere of Some Woman, starring Anne-Marie Duff, at the National Theatre.

The new play by Helen Edmundson will be directed by Blanche McIntyre in the Dorfman theatre from 7 October to 21 November.

Duff will play Julie Robson, a woman who makes a stand when an encounter at a station platform goes wrong. She will appear alongside Grace Doherty as Ginny, Ioanna Kimbook as Celia and DC Healy, Tobi King-Bakare as Nathan, Tom McCall as DS Woods, Daniel Millar as Mr Dunster, Hannah Onslow as Kate, Geoffrey Streatfeild as Richard and Stephen Wight as Mr Blake.

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Robert Jones, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, movement director Lucie Pankhurst, sound designers Ben and Max Ringham, composer Therese Strasser, casting director Martin Poile, voice coach Jeannette Nelson, associate set designer Joseph Bisat Marshall and staff director Bellaray Bertrand-Webb.