The performer took over the lead role in A Strange Loop, with other appearances in The Color Purple and I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire

Musical star Kyle Birch has died aged 26, his agents have confirmed.

Birch spent the summer of 2023 covering and then taking over the lead role of Usher in A Strange Loop at the Barbican Theatre. Other credits include A Color Purple on tour and Once On This Island at Southwark Playhouse. Birch returned to Southwark Playhouse earlier this year to star in I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire, while also performing in the Bat Boy concert at The London Palladium in Halloween 2023.

In a statement, Birch’s agents at Russell Smith Associates said: “On behalf of Kyle’s family, I am heartbroken to announce that my dear friend and client, Kyle Birch, passed away on the evening of Monday, December 2, 2024. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time.

“A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Kyle’s family, who would be extremely grateful for any donations you can make towards the funding and costs of his funeral.”

The statement continued: “Kyle was a truly remarkable talent, with vocal abilities that could move audiences to tears. His voice wasn’t just beautiful-it was soulful, powerful, and deeply resonant, capable of conveying emotions that stayed with you long after the final note. But beyond his artistry, Kyle was the most tender and lovely man I could ever hope to work with, a gentle and kind-hearted soul whose warmth made every interaction special. I adored him. He had a gorgeous smile that could light up any room, a presence that lifted spirits, and an energy that inspired everyone around him.”

A cause of death was not disclosed.