Musical breaks Guinness World Record for most costume changes in a lead role

The National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) scooped a special Guinness World Record over the weekend.

The company picked up the prize for the most complete costume changes in a lead theatrical role for its revival of Our House. Totalling 37 changes over the course of the show, it was pulled off by 2024 NYMT company member Des Coghlan-Forbes (who plays the lead role of Joe Casey) costume designer Molly Fraser and wardrobe assistant Lucy Vickers.

The record was previously held by costume designer Paul Kieve, who completed 29 changes in the original West End production of the show with patron and NYMT alumni Mike Jibson (Hamilton, Stranger Things: The First Shadow) who originated the role of Joe Casey.

Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records assessor, said: “Guinness World Records is passionate about encouraging young people to take on the challenge of breaking a record, so I was thrilled to be able to witness Des achieve so many quick changes during Our House – some of them in under five seconds. What a remarkably talented young performer!

“I’ve always been a big fan of the National Youth Music Theatre – it’s such an inspirational organisation, and as the team has just proved, this versatile family of actors and creatives can turn their hand to anything. Congratulations to Joe, Molly and Lucy for adding such a spectacle to an already awesome night at the theatre.”

The NYMT season also featured a staging of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods, and new folk musical Catastrophe Bay, written by Kit Buchan and Jim Barne.