Mike Bartlett’s Unicorn with Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan and Erin Doherty has world premiere in the West End

Have a first look at the show!

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

4 February 2025

Erin Doherty, Nicola Walker, and Stephen Mangan in Unicorn
Erin Doherty, Nicola Walker, and Stephen Mangan in Unicorn, © Marc Brenner

The West End welcomes a new play this evening,

Mike Bartlett’s latest piece follows the story of Polly and Nick, a couple who seemingly have it all —careers, family, stability— yet find themselves seeking something elusive and unforeseen.

It stars Nicola Walker (Unforgotten) as Polly, Stephen Mangan (Episodes) as Nick, and Erin Doherty as Kate.

The world premiere is directed by James Macdonald, and will play at the Garrick Theatre until 26 April.

The production team includes set designer Miriam Buether, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, and sound designer Ian Dickinson.

Unicorn is produced by Kate Horton Productions and Nica Burns, Norel Productions and Tilted, in association with Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor.

Tickets are available below.

