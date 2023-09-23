Mean Girls musical movie announces cinematic release date

More exciting Mean Girls musical movie news!

The new flick – which is based on the Broadway stage show, which is based on the cult classic movie, which is based on a novel – has set an imminent release date.

Angourie Rice (Spiderman: Far From Home) will play Cady, with Auli’i Cravalho (Moana in Moana) as Janice, and Jaquel Spivey (leading star in A Strange Loop on Broadway) as Damian. Returning from the original film will be Tina Fey (Ms Norbury) and Tim Meadows (Principal Duval), while Renée Rapp, who played the role of Regina George on Broadway, will now play the role on screen.

Joining them are Avantika (Senior Year) as Karen, with Bebe Wood (Love, Victor) as Gretchen – rounding out the famous trio of “Plastics” alongside Rapp’s Regina. Also cast is Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty), playing love interest Aaron, alongside Jenna Fischer (The Office), set to play Cady’s Mom Mrs Heron, while Busy Philips (White Chicks) will play Regina’s Mom Mrs George (played iconically by Amy Poehler in the original movie). Also involved is Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) who originated the role of Gretchen on Broadway – though her new role for the movie is to be revealed.

There is hope that, at some point relatively imminently, the stage show will reach the West End – it features many of the original film’s much-loved quotes and has songs including “Meet the Plastics”, “Apex Predator” and “Revenge Party”. Married directorial team Arturo Perez Jr and Samantha Jayne are the new movie’s directors. Mean Girls will mark the pair’s first full-length feature, though they’ve done a whole wad of exciting material across the film, music video and television space, including the much-lauded Quarter Life Poetry.

The film is overseen by producers Paramount Players alongside Lorne Michaels and Fey. Fey has penned the script, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Kyle Hanagami will choreograph.

The film will be released on 12 January 2024 in the US – we’re just waiting on confirmation of a UK release date though we expect it’ll fall within the same window. Expect more coverage over the coming months!