Mandy Patinkin announces West End concert series

The Evita, Princess Bride and Sunday in the Park with George star is coming to Shaftesbury Avenue

Tony and Emmy Award winner Mandy Patinkin is heading for the West End, it has been announced.

Marking his first appearance on a West End stage since 2009, Patinkin will perform eight concerts at the Lyric Theatre from 7 November 2023. Tickets go on sale today.

Patinkin has stage credits including Evita and Sunday in the Park with George, while on screen he has appeared in the likes of The Princess Bride and Homeland.

He will be performing a range of his favourite Broadway and classic American tunes, including the likes of Rodgers and Hammerstein to Stephen Sondheim, as well as Harry Chapin, Randy Newman, Irving Berlin and Meredith Willson.

Patinkin will be accompanied by Adam Ben-David on the piano.