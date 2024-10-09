Macbeth’s David Tennant, Cush Jumbo and more talk superpowers and stage whispers on West End opening night

Last night WhatsOnStage was invited to the opening night gala performance of Macbeth at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

After sold-out performances and glowing reviews at the Donmar Warehouse last winter, director Max Webster’s production – starring multi-award winners David Tennant (as Macbeth) and Cush Jumbo (as Lady Macbeth) and incorporating binaural technology to create a vivid soundscape for audience members via headphones – has now moved to the West End for a strictly limited season.

At the afterparty, we sat down with the trio, alongside castmates Cal MacAninch (who plays Banquo) and Rona Morison (Lady Macduff), to hear their thoughts on the piece embracing the digital age and taking theatregoers inside the maddening minds of the Macbeths.

Take a look at our opening night video below:

The cast also includes Rob Alexander-Adams, Moyo Akandé, Annie Grace, Jasmin Hinds, Martyn Hodge, Brian James O’Sullivan, Casper Knopf, Gemma Laurie, Kathleen MacInnes, Alasdair Macrae (also composer and musical director), Niall MacGregor, Noof Ousellam, Raffi Phillips, Jatinder Singh Randhawa, Theo Wake, Ros Watt and Benny Young

Macbeth is designed by Rosanna Vize, with lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound by Gareth Fry, movement by Shelley Maxwell, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd and casting direction by Anna Cooper.

Macbeth runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 14 December 2024, with tickets on sale now.