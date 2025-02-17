London Theatre Week returns – with tickets for West End shows available from £15

London Theatre Week has returned for its eighth year, running from Monday 17 February to Sunday 2 March 2025.

The initiative offers tickets to over 70 West End productions at prices starting from £15, £25, and £35.

This year’s event marks its largest edition, with a 40 per cent increase in participating shows compared to last year. For the first time, productions including Hamilton, Titanique, Elektra, and The Great Gatsby are joining the lineup, alongside returning titles such as Back to the Future and The Book of Mormon.

Michael Harrison, producer of Starlight Express and Titanique, said: “London Theatre Week is a great opportunity to welcome more people into the West End and ensure as many audiences as possible can experience the incredible range of productions on offer.

“Making theatre accessible is vital to its continued success, and initiatives like this help to bring new audiences through our doors. The West End has never been stronger, and I’m delighted to be part of a campaign that encourages even more people to discover the breadth and quality of theatre in London.”