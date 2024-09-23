Little Piece of You musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane announces further casting

Exclusive: Original new musical Little Piece of You – An Atypical Musical has announced casting for its European premiere.

With two staged concert performances at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 31 October and 1 November 2024, it is written by 17-year-old Kjersti Long, and will see Long herself star in the production as Sidney Hill. The show itself follows Shannon and Britt, a courageous mother and daughter, as they confront their family’s hidden struggles.

Joining Long will be Mica Paris (Fame), who will play the role of Shannon, while David Bedella (& Juliet) will play the role of Ethan, with Dujonna Gift (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) as Britt.

Long began writing the music for Little Piece of You at just 14 years old. She has already made a name for herself in the US, having headlined at venues including the Bitter End in New York City and the Apollo Theatre in Harlem. Her songs, such as “Burn It Down” from the musical, have garnered thousands of views on YouTube, while she also worked with stage and screen legend Vanessa Williams on Williams’ single “Legs (Keep Dancing)”.

Little Piece of You – An Atypical Musical features material by book writer Melissa Leilani Larson, music and lyrics by Long and Jeremy Long, with additional lyrics by Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga, Wendy Parr, Paul Moak, and Hunter Wolfe.