Theatre News

Little Piece of You musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane announces further casting

The new musical is penned by 17-year-old Kjersti Long

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

23 September 2024

Mica Paris, Dujonna Gift, David Bedella and Kjersti Long, headshots supplied by the production
Mica Paris, Dujonna Gift, David Bedella and Kjersti Long, headshots supplied by the production

Exclusive: Original new musical Little Piece of You – An Atypical Musical has announced casting for its European premiere.

With two staged concert performances at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 31 October and 1 November 2024, it is written by 17-year-old Kjersti Long, and will see Long herself star in the production as Sidney Hill. The show itself follows Shannon and Britt, a courageous mother and daughter, as they confront their family’s hidden struggles.

Joining Long will be Mica Paris (Fame), who will play the role of Shannon, while David Bedella (& Juliet) will play the role of Ethan, with Dujonna Gift (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) as Britt.

Long began writing the music for Little Piece of You at just 14 years old. She has already made a name for herself in the US, having headlined at venues including the Bitter End in New York City and the Apollo Theatre in Harlem. Her songs, such as “Burn It Down” from the musical, have garnered thousands of views on YouTube, while she also worked with stage and screen legend Vanessa Williams on Williams’ single “Legs (Keep Dancing)”.

Little Piece of You – An Atypical Musical features material by book writer Melissa Leilani Larson, music and lyrics by Long and Jeremy Long, with additional lyrics by Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga, Wendy Parr, Paul Moak, and Hunter Wolfe.

Co-directors are Jennifer Tang and Joshua Long, with Shelby Noelle Gist as associate director. Musical supervision is by Katy Richardson, and Lauren Hopkinson serves as musical director. The production features set design by Justin Williams, lighting design by Tim Oliver, sound design by Tom Marshall, and costume design by Elin Steele.

Zach Hansen handles orchestrations and arrangements, while the London Musical Theatre Orchestra will provide the music. Jess Williams and Jonnie Riordan are the co-choreographers, with Brad Shelton serving as set design US consultant and Janine Sobeck Knighton as dramaturg. Pearson Casting oversea casting, and the stage management team includes Rachael Downey (CSM), Sorcha Doherty (DSM), and Sammie Richards (ASM). Pete Kramer is the production manager.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Ben Whishaw and Lucian Msamati in interview for WhatsOnStage

Ben Whishaw and Lucian Msamati unravel Waiting for Godot and explain “radish junction” on West End opening night

The seminal Samuel Beckett classic is back at the Theatre Royal Haymarket!