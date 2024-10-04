Line-up for West End Musical Halloween revealed

See who’ll be delivering a spooky sesh in the West End!

A popular West End concert series is returning this autumn with two themed events: West End Musical Halloween and West End Musical Christmas – and casting has been revealed for the former.

Both concerts will take place at the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue in London. West End Musical Halloween will run on Monday 28 October 2024, and West End Musical Christmas on Monday 16 December 2024.

West End Musical Halloween will be hosted by Shanay Holmes, who is currently playing Nancy in the West End transfer of Oliver!. Joining her will be Nathania Ong (Hamilton, Les Misérables), Erin Caldwell (Heathers, Six the Musical), winner of ITV1 and ITVX’s Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream Tobias Turley (Mamma Mia!) and Grammy-winner Zachary James (Hadestown).

The concert will feature numbers from some of the darker musicals, including Sweeney Todd, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Beetlejuice.

The events are produced by the award-winning team behind West End Musical Celebration and West End Musical Brunch, as well as Musical Con.

West End Musical Christmas, hosted by Trevor Dion Nicholas later this year, will feature a selection of musical theatre classics and Christmas songs.

Tickets are on sale below.