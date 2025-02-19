whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Line up for Magic of Animation musical concert revealed

See some of your favourite animated tunes on stage!

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

19 February 2025

Simon Lipkin, Rachel John, Ben Foster and Sharlene Hector, all headshots distributed to news desks by Chorus Productions

Chorus Productions has announced the third instalment of West End Does: Magic of Animation.

The concert will feature songs from much-loved animated films, delivered live to a west London audience. The West End Does Orchestra, led by musical director Samuel Wilson, will accompany the performances, with support from two choirs and dancers from Guildford School of Acting.

Performers include Simon Lipkin, Rachel John, ITV’s Superstar winner Ben Forster, and Sharlene Hector. Additional cast members will be announced in due course.

It will take place at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 4 May 2025, with two concerts at 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now via Cadogan Hall.

