Linda Nolan has died aged 65, following a 20-year experience with cancer.

Nolan gained fame as a member of the girl group The Nolans, along with her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Bernie, and Coleen.

After leaving The Nolans in December 1983, Linda Nolan pursued a career in theatre. She had an eight-season residency as Maggie May on Blackpool’s Central Pier from 1986 to 1993, performing over 1,000 shows. She also performed as Rosie O’Grady on Blackpool’s South Pier for two seasons from 1994 to 1995.

In addition to her residencies, Linda Nolan’s musical theatre credits include roles in productions such as Rumpy Pumpy, Menopause the Musical, Blood Brothers and Cell Block H: The Musical.