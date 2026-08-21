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Lin-Manuel Miranda’s genius, The Greatest Showman – and reasons to be excited about radio drama

It’s a bumper, international recap on this week’s episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

21 August 2026

lin man man
Lin-Manuel Miranda, photo by The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA

Welcome to the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

Alex Wood and Sarah Crompton get back together to discuss Alex’s trip to D23, Disney’s huge fan event in California where the creator of Hamilton was celebrated and the West End production of The Greatest Showman was unveiled. Plus more highlights from the Edinburgh Festival and a cracking season of radio drama from the BBC to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Royal Court.

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode!

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