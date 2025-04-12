Les Misérables world tour confirms complete casting for Australia dates

Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular has confirmed its final casting ahead of its arrival in Australia later this month. The world tour will visit ICC Sydney Theatre for 15 performances from 30 April, Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne for fifteen performances from 14 May, and Brisbane Entertainment Centre for seven performances from 28 May.

Shan Ako will reprise the role of Éponine, having previously played the part in the 2020 staged production at the Sondheim Theatre and the staged concert at the Gielgud Theatre. She is currently appearing in the show in Abu Dhabi, where performances continue to 20 April.

Ako joins a cast led by Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly, who share the role of Jean Valjean, and Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden, who share the role of Javert. Also in the company are Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Marina Prior as Madame Thénardier, Rachelle Ann Go as Fantine, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, James D. Gish as Enjolras and Earl Carpenter as the Bishop of Digne.

A cast and orchestra of 65 will perform: the ensemble features Jonathon Bentley, Rebecca Bolton, Olivia Brereton, Amelia Broadway, Michael Burgen, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Beth Curnock, Shaun Dalton, Jade Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Harry Dunnett, Louis Emmanuel, Charlie Geoghegan, Harry Grant Smith, Connor Jones, Caleb Lagayan, Abel Law, Adam Robert Lewis, Georgie Lovatt, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Zabrina Norry, Lisa Peace, Ciaran Rodger, Jo Stephenson, Geddy Stringer, Owain Williams, Daniel Koek and Helen Walsh.

Eight Australian children have also been cast for the local performances. The role of Gavroche will be shared by Christopher Joseph, Sebastian Sero, Orlando Steiner and William Steiner, while Samara Coull-Williams, Violet Massingham, Scarlett Sheludko and Alexandra Szewcow will share the role of Little Cosette.

The production features new staging and design created especially for arenas by Matt Kinley, Paule Constable, Warren Letton and Finn Ross, with sound design by Mick Potter. Following its Australian dates, the tour will continue to Japan, Taiwan, China and other parts of Asia before returning to Europe and heading to north America.

The West End production continues at the Sondheim Theatre.