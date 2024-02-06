Les Dennis to star in Twelfth Night at Shakespeare North Playhouse

Exclusive: Les Dennis is set to star in Shakespeare North Playhouse and Not Too Tame’s upcoming production of Twelfth Night.

The stage and screen star will take on the role of Malvolio in a “contemporary revamp” of the classic comedy, set against the backdrop of the music industry. His notable stage credits include Hairspray, Only Fools and Horses, 42nd Street, The Addams Family, Spamalot and She Loves Me, among many others.

Dennis commented: “I am thrilled to be playing Malvolio in Twelfth Night. Ever since I went to Stratford with the school and saw it, I have always wanted to do it. The great Sir Ken Dodd famously played the part, and the fact that Shakespeare North has a Doddy garden through the support of Lady Dodd and the Sir Ken Dodd Foundation is an additional bonus. How tickled I am to be following in his footsteps.”

The piece will be helmed by Jimmy Fairhurst, artistic director of Not Too Tame, who previously collaborated with Shakespeare North Playhouse on a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Fairhurst said: “Ding Ding! And bells out for round two! I’m thrilled to be announcing our second co-production with the incredible team at Shakespeare North Playhouse. After the successes of A Midsummer Night’s Dream last year which saw packed-out audiences on their feet night after night, I’m coming back with more of the same…but I’m turning it up to 11.

“I believe Twelfth Night is naturally an accessible play for a modern audience and one that warrants the best soundtrack. I’m keen to dig into the themes of appearance, acceptance and how we treat people and in return, wish to be treated. We will be working with a host of diverse working-class artists and the legendary Les Dennis to create a production that is as hilarious as it is heartbreaking and feels like a big weekend away at a festival. So grab your wristbands and see you down the front.”

Additional cast and creative team members will be announced in due course.

Twelfth Night will run from 7 to 29 June 2024, with a press night scheduled for 11 June. Tickets will go on general sale from 10am on 8 February.