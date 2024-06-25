Kim’s Convenience to return to the London stage this autumn

Following a sold-out European premiere at Park Theatre earlier this year, Ins Choi’s acclaimed play, Kim’s Convenience, will make its way to Riverside Studios this autumn.

The beloved comedy-drama, which inspired the hit CBC and Netflix TV series, follows a Korean family-run convenience store, highlighting the generational and cultural conflicts.

Choi, the playwright and star, will reprise his role as Mr Kim (Appa). He said today: “I’m very excited to return to the UK with this show. Last time we were by a park, this time we’re by the river. I was pleasantly surprised that British audiences resonated so much with my play. I can’t wait to share it with a whole new audience this time, especially with those who couldn’t get a ticket last time.”

Director Esther Jun, who originally starred alongside Choi in the 2011 production, returns to direct the transfer. It will play from 5 September to 26 October 2024. Cast and creative team are to be revealed.

In a unique addition, Riverside Studios will host a pop-up Kim’s Convenience kiosk in its foyer. Seoul Plaza, a UK-based chain of Korean food stores, will offer a selection of Korean and Canadian snacks, drinks, and traditional foods like kimbap and noodles.

Following its London run, Kim’s Convenience will return to Toronto’s Soulpepper Theatre in January 2025, marking 14 years since its debut at the Toronto Fringe Festival, where it won the Patron’s Pick award. The play has been celebrated for its groundbreaking East Asian representation and compelling storytelling.

Tickets for the Riverside Studios run will go on general sale at 10 am on 10 July 2024, with prices starting at £25.

