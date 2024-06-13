Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! to stage second half of show for those disrupted by venue flood

Punters on the fateful night can finally find out whodunnit!

It’s been a surreal week for Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder!.

The murder-mystery musical comedy is penned by Matthew Floyd Jones and Jon Brittain and co-directed by Brittain and Fabian Aloise (who also serves as choreographer for the production). It follows two true crime podcasters who find themselves in the midst of an actual whodunnit, when their favourite author is killed.

It bagged a glowing WhatsOnStage review for its West End transfer a few days ago, being praised as a “homicidal hoot”. But the drama came on press night when, due to a leak on-stage, the second act of the production had to be cancelled.”

With suspense building for anyone who didn’t find out how the show ended, the production has decided to stage its second half next week – in a rather unprecedented programming decision.

In a statement, the producers said: “After the longest interval in West End history, Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! will be holding a special one-off act two only performance on Wednesday 19 June at 4pm for the guests who attended last week’s opening night.

Bronté Barbé (Newsies) and Rebekah Hinds (Oklahoma!) lead as Kathy and Stella, alongside Imelda Warren-Green (Doctor Who: Time Fracture) as Erica+, Elliot Broadfoot (Annie Get Your Gun) as Justin+, Hannah-Jane Fox (Close-Up, the Twiggy Musical) as Felicia, Elliotte Williams-N’Dure (Moulin Rouge! the Musical) as DI Sue Shaw+ and Ben Redfern (The Witches) as David Slatter+.

The West End company is completed by Jennifer Caldwell (Six), Chelsea Hall (Bring It On the Musical) and Sorelle Marsh (The Time Traveller’s Wife). Musicians are Andrew Hilton (musical director / keys 1), Catherine Benson (associate musical director / keys 2), Laura Browne (guitar) and Philip Williams (drums).

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Cecilia Carey, co-sound designers Tingying Dong and Dan Samson, lighting designer Peter Small, musical supervisor and orchestrator Charlie Ingles, musical director Andrew Hilton, associate director Charlie Martin, associate costume designer and costume supervisor Izzy Pellow, associate musical director Catherine Benson, production manager Titch Gosling, props supervisor Charlotte King, hair and makeup supervisor Tevae Humphrey, music associate Tom Mitchell, dramaturge Gillian Greer, casting director Annelie Powell, and casting assistant Alice Walters.

General management is by Francesca Moody for FMP and Rich Jones for Fiery Angel, stage management by Michael Dennis, Caoimhe Regan, David Purdie-Smith and Phoebe Smyth, wardrobe by Jade Berg, and sound by Karen Szameit and Harvey Saunders Woolley.

Produced by Francesca Moody Productions, Kater Gordon, Wessex Grove and Fiery Angel, Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! runs at the Ambassadors Theatre until 14 September 2024.