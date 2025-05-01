Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical confirms cast recording release date

The Live Aid musical Just For One Day has confirmed details about its highly anticipated cast recording.

Based on the huge moment in music history, which saw 70 artists perform, for free, in London and Philadelphia, in the process raising $127 million for famine relief, the musical was created with permission from the Band Aid Charitable Trust. It delves behind the scenes to show how Live Aid came to be.

The jukebox musical features the songs of Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, The Pretenders, The Cars, Status Quo, Paul Weller, Sade, The Boomtown Rats, Bryan Adams, Diana Ross, Ultravox and more.

Written by best-selling author John O’Farrell (Mrs Doubtfire, Something Rotten!) and directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, The Little Big Things), the musical had its world premiere at the Old Vic last year and will be seen in the West End this summer.

Today, at a special press event held at Wembley Stadium, Jo Whiley revealed that the original cast recording will arrive on 11 June 2025. Keep an eye out for our coverage from the event!

The original cast includes Julie Atherton, Ashley Campbell, Jackie Clune, Craige Els, James Hameed, Naomi Katiyo, Hope Kenna, Freddie Love, Emily Ooi, Rhys Wilkinson, Jason Battersby, Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, Olly Dobson, Joe Edgar, Kerry Enright, Jo Foster, Collette Guitart, Eddie Mann, AJ Lewis, Joel Montague, Rachel Moran, Abiona Omonua, Jack Shalloo, Danielle Steers, Tamara Tare and Dyd Wynford.

