Just For One Day announces West End cast

See who’ll be bringing Live Aid to Toronto and London!

Following its successful run at the Old Vic, Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical is set to transfer to the West End – and complete casting has been revealed.

The production, which became the fastest-selling musical in the Old Vic’s history, tells the story of the iconic 1985 concerts that united audiences worldwide in support of famine relief. It features music by artists such as Queen, U2, David Bowie, and Madonna, and is written by John O’Farrell and directed by Luke Sheppard.

The production received a solid review from WhatsOnStage during its original spell at the Old Vic, being described as “rocking in all the right ways.”

Performances will begin on 15 May 2025 at the Shaftesbury Theatre, with a special gala performance planned for 13 July, marking 40 years since the original Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia. It is currently booking until 10 January 2026. Craige Els (Matilda the Musical) will reprise his role as Bob.

Joining him will be Kelly Agbowu, Julie Atherton, Jason Battersby, Jordan Cambridge-Taylor, Eloise Davies, James Hameed, Fayth Ifil, Melissa Jacques, Hope Kenna, AJ Lewis, Freddie Love, Tim Mahendran, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, Jack Michael Stacey, Emily Ooi, Ashley Samuels, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Jake Small, Tamara Tare and George Ure, with Kerry Enright, Evan Fox Harrison, Esme Laudat, Eddie Mann, Jaye Marshall, Lukin Simmonds and Dyd Wynford.

Ten percent of all ticket sales will be donated to the Band Aid Charitable Trust.

It sees Sheppard return to the Shaftesbury Theatre following his award-winning production of & Juliet. The creative team includes musical supervision, arrangements, and orchestration by Matthew Brind, choreography by Ebony Molina, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Fay Fullerton, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gareth Owen, video and animation by Andrzej Goulding, and casting by Stuart Burt.

Just For One Day is produced by Jamie Wilson Productions, Kevin McCollum, Sonia Friedman Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kenny Wax Ltd, the Ambassador Theatre Group, Mirvish Productions, Nederlander Theatres, No Guarantees, Burnt Umber Productions, Stephen C Byrd, Willette and Manny Klausner, and the Old Vic by permission of the Band Aid Charitable Trust.

Before its run in the West End, the show will sail to Toronto for a limited season from 26 January to 16 March 2025.

