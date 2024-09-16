Just For One Day to transfer to the West End – with lead casting revealed

Following its successful run at the Old Vic, Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical is set to transfer to the West End.

The production, which became the fastest-selling musical in the Old Vic’s history, tells the story of the iconic 1985 concerts that united audiences worldwide in support of famine relief. it features music by artists such as Queen, U2, David Bowie, and Madonna, and is written by John O’Farrell and directed by Luke Sheppard.

The production received a solid review from WhatsOnStage during its original spell at the Old Vic, being described as “rocking in all the right ways.”

Performances will begin on 15 May 2025 at the Shaftesbury Theatre, with a special gala performance planned for 13 July, marking 40 years since the original Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia. It is currently booking until 10 January 2026. Craige Els (Matilda the Musical) will reprise his role as Bob, with further casting to be announced.

Geldof said today: “My comment before I saw Just For One Day was that ‘it better not be s**t.’ It’s not s**t! It is FANTASTIC. Joyous, largely true, and the music is beyond miraculous. I have never been to a show where night after night there is a standing ovation at THE INTERMISSION!! Amazing.”

Producer Jamie Wilson added: “Just For One Day was the fastest selling musical in the Old Vic’s history. The story of how the world united together through music has captivated audiences of all ages. We are thrilled to be able to bring this production to the Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End, opening on the 40th Anniversary of the Live Aid concerts with the same timeless songs, renowned creative team and talented company.”

Ten percent of all ticket sales will be donated to the Band Aid Charitable Trust.

It sees Sheppard return to the Shaftesbury Theatre following his award-winning production of & Juliet. The creative team includes musical supervision, arrangements, and orchestration by Matthew Brind, choreography by Ebony Molina, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Fay Fullerton, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gareth Owen, video and animation by Andrzej Goulding, and casting by Stuart Burt.

Just For One Day is produced by Jamie Wilson Productions, Kevin McCollum, Sonia Friedman Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kenny Wax Ltd, the Ambassador Theatre Group, Mirvish Productions, Nederlander Theatres, No Guarantees, Burnt Umber Productions, Stephen C Byrd, Willette and Manny Klausner, and The Old Vic by permission of The Band Aid Charitable Trust.

Tickets are on sale below.