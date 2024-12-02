Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat tour provides casting update

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat kicks off its new tour this week, and has revealed an appearance update.

Donny Osmond, who played Joseph over 2000 times, will play the Pharaoh in the show when it commences a festive season at Edinburgh Playhouse on 3 December.

The previously revealed Joe McElderry will take on the role for select tour stops during the new tour. He’ll now appear in Manchester, Bristol, Southend, Liverpool, Cardiff, Glasgow and Milton Keynes in addition to Sunderland, Canterbury, Nottingham, Belfast, Leeds, Wimbledon, Blackpool, Woking, Newcastle, Plymouth, Leicester and Sheffield.

Further Pharaoh casting is to be announced in Norwich, Southampton and Birmingham.

Joining them are Christina Bianco as Narrator and Adam Filipe as Joseph, with Hugh Cotton as Reuben and Will Haswell as Simeon. The company features Aaron Archer, Bella Baldock, Daniel Bowskill, Imogen Bowtell, Taylor Bridges, Joseph Browlie-Johnson, Joseph Craig, Davide Fienauri, Ellie Greenway, Oliver Hawes, Kiera Haynes, Siobhan James, Ben Lancaster, Nicole Lupino, Bradley Perret, Harvey Shulver, Jessica Sutton, Charley Warburton, Jenna Warne, and Alex Woodward.

The production’s children’s company consists of Luke Beggs, Sofija Bele, Sidney Bond, Chloe Boyle, Coco Chapman, Charlie Cox, Max Crisp, Shae Marie David, Isabelle Chiara Dawodu, Josh Desai, Erin Donovan, Jasper Eglin, Safia Francis, Ernest Fransella, Marisia Georgiannaki, Poppy Graham, Coco-Lili Hodder, Poppy Kunorubwe, Eliott Marsden, Alex Neophytou, Shyanne Ononiwu, Rio-Blake Power, Leia O’Sullivan, Zachary Richardson, Daniel Rodriguez Castillo, Felix Schmitt, Dexter Seaton, Azalea-Belle Sharp, Arthur Tennant and Raine Williamson.

The show has run in the West End, on Broadway and worldwide. Songs included in the piece are “Any Dream Will Do”, “Close Every Door To Me”, “Jacob and Sons”, “There’s One More Angel In Heaven” and “Go Go Go Joseph”. It tells the biblical story of Joseph and his eleven brothers.

The revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic has direction by Laurence Connor, choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Gareth Owen. Casting is by David Grindrod with musical supervision by John Rigby.

After its spell in Edinburgh the show will visit Oxford’s New Theatre, Sunderland’s Empire Theatre, Canterbury’s Marlowe Theatre, Nottingham’s Theatre Royal, Belfast’s Grand Opera House, Manchester Opera House, Bristol Hippodrome, Leeds Grand Theatre, Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, Norwich Theatre Royal, Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Woking’s New Victoria Theatre, Newcastle Theatre Royal, Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Plymouth Theatre Royal, Liverpool Empire, Cardiff’s Millennium Centre and Milton Keynes Theatre.