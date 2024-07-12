Joe McElderry joins select Joseph tour dates

McElderry is back for a limited season – but not in the same role…

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has announced a new star joining the show for select dates.

The revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic has direction by Laurence Connor, choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Gareth Owen. Casting is by David Grindrod with musical supervision by John Rigby.

After its spell in Edinburgh the show will visit Oxford’s New Theatre, Sunderland’s Empire Theatre, Canterbury’s Marlowe Theatre, Nottingham’s Theatre Royal, Belfast’s Grand Opera House, Manchester Opera House, Bristol Hippodrome, Leeds Grand Theatre, Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, Norwich Theatre Royal, Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Woking’s New Victoria Theatre, Newcastle Theatre Royal, Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Plymouth Theatre Royal, Liverpool Empire, Cardiff’s Millennium Centre and Milton Keynes Theatre.

Joseph McElderry will take on the role of the Pharoah for the show’s dates in Sunderland (14 to 19 January) and Newcastle (10 to 15 June).

Donny Osmond, who played Joseph over 2000 times, will play the Pharaoh in the show when it commences a festive season at Edinburgh Playhouse on 3 December.

Further casting is to be announced, with select dates on sale below.