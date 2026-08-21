Joel Montague to star in How The Grinch Stole Christmas! revival

Exclusive: Joel Montague will play the title role in Dr. Seuss’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at Leeds Playhouse this festive season.

The production will run in the Quarry Theatre from 19 November 2026 to 16 January 2027, with a press night on 26 November. It marks artistic director Tom Wright’s inaugural Christmas production at the venue.

Produced by Leeds Playhouse in association with Running Subway, the new UK production is based on the Broadway musical adaptation of Dr Seuss’s festive story. It features a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin.

Speaking exclusively to WhatsOnStage earlier this week, Montague said: “I was filming when I heard How The Grinch Stole Christmas! was happening. I threw my name in the hat and asked if they would be interested in seeing me. The stars aligned, I walked into the audition room, and luckily secured the part.”

It marks back-to-back years of Montague taking on iconic festive film roles following his turn as Buddy in Elf in the West End last Christmas: “Buddy is high on sugar, and the Grinch is a completely different creature,” he said. “There is history there in Dr Seuss. In the UK, most people know the Grinch from Jim Carrey’s performance. I will tip my hat to that interpretation, but I am doing my own thing with it.”

What will that interpretation look like? Montague offers some initial teases: “He has to be lovable. You like the viciousness of him, and you find him comical, but he cannot just be played for complete laughs. The skill is in turning him good, so the audience wants to see the good in him.”

The production takes advantage of the in-house capabilities at Leeds Playhouse, an aspect of the venue Montague praised: “Leeds Playhouse has its own departments for costume and set building, with workshops that build bespoke sets for the space. Very few venues in the UK do that now, so I am fortunate to be working at such a prestigious venue.”

It forms part of Wright’s first season as artistic director, which also includes a revival of Fences and the regional premiere of Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan’s Peanut Butter and Blueberries.

Tickets are on sale now. The production will include audio described, British Sign Language interpreted, captioned, relaxed and dementia friendly performances, alongside educational workshops delivered by the Playhouse Connect team.

The full cast for Dr. Seuss’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is to be announced.