Theatre News

Jinkx Monsoon joins retitled Pirates of Penzance with Ramin Karimloo and David Hyde Pierce

The show is now called Pirates! The Penzance Musical 

David Gordon

| New York |

14 November 2024

Monsoon Jinkx 3035 web by Timothy Greenfield Sanders e1731524637338
Jinx Monsoon, by Timothy Greenfield Sanders

Jinkx Monsoon and more will join Ramin Karimloo and David Hyde Pierce in Roundabout Theatre Company’s newly retitled production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance.

Running from 4 April to 22 June, Pirates! The Penzance Musical will be directed by Scott Ellis at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

Karimloo will play the Pirate King, with Pierce as the Major General (and W S Gilbert) and Monsoon as Ruth.

They’re joined by Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant), and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley), as well as Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Eddie Cooper, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Dan Hoy, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Cooper Stanton, and Bronwyn Tarboton.

Choreographed by Warren Carlyle, this reimagining, featuring an adaptation by Rupert Holmes, is set in New Orleans, “sizzling with Caribbean rhythms and French Quarter flair.” Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters provide orchestrations, with Joubert serving as musical director. Sets are by David Rockwell, costumes are by Linda Cho, lighting is by Donald Holder, sound is by Mikaal Sulaiman, and dance arrangements are by John O’Neill.

