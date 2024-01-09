Ramin Karimloo to star in jazz-infused Pirates of Penzance on Broadway

The organisation has unveiled its Broadway season for later this year

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced its 2024 to 2025 Broadway and off-Broadway season.

The season kicks off in September 2024 with a Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang’s Yellow Face, directed by Leigh Silverman. Daniel Dae Kim will stars as Hwang’s fictional alter ego, a playwright called DHH, who mistakenly casts a white actor as the Asian lead in his play, while protesting the yellow face casting of Miss Saigon.

The winter of 2024 will see the Broadway premiere of Sanaz Toossi’s Pulitzer Prize-winning English, directed by Knud Adams. Set in an Iranian classroom where English learners practice for their proficiency exam, English comes to Broadway after an acclaimed off-Broadway co-production by Roundabout and the Atlantic Theater Company.

On Broadway in April 2025 will be a new revival of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance, starring Ramin Karimloo as the Pirate King and David Hyde Pierce as the Major General/W S Gilbert. Directed by Scott Ellis and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, this reimagining, featuring an adaptation by Rupert Holmes, is set in New Orleans, “sizzling with Caribbean rhythms and French Quarter flair.” Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters provide orchestrations, with Joubert serving as musical director.

Off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre, Roundabout will premiere Meghan Kennedy’s The Counter, directed by David Cromer (September 2024), and Bess Wohl’s Liberation, directed by Whitney White (January 2025).

All of the Broadway productions will take place at the newly renamed Todd Haimes Theatre, formerly the American Airlines. One additional title, plus casting and dates, will be announced in the coming months.