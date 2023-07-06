Jersey Boys announces new West End cast and extension

New casting and an extension have been confirmed for Jersey Boys in the West End.

The 2009 winner of the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical, telling the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

It features such hits as “Beggin’”, “Sherry”, “Walk Like A Man”, “December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)”, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and many more. The musical reopened the redesigned Trafalgar Theatre in the summer of 2021, with a glowing review from WhatsOnStage.

From 26 July, Peter Nash (Singin’ in the Rain UK tour) will join the show as Tommy De Vito, while Declan Egan will play Bob Gaudio, having previously played the role at the Piccadilly Theatre and on the UK tour. Luke Suri will continue as Frankie Valli, with Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi.

Joining them will be Joey Cornish as Joe Pesci, Joseph Peters as Bob Crewe, Andy Barke as Gyp De Carlo, Kirsty Whelan as Mary Delgado, Oliver Tester as Norm Waxman/Hank Majewski, Jacob McIntosh as Barry Belson, Gracie Lai as Lorraine, Rosie Needham as Francine, Danny Knott, Bonnie Page, Olly Manley, Daniel Parkinson, Matthew Lawrence and Pearce Barron.

The show’s creative team features director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. The casting director is Jill Green CDG.

It is now booking until 28 January 2024.