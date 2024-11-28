Janie Dee to star in A Role to Die For world premiere

The new play follows the hunt to see who will star in an iconic spy film

Janie Dee will star in the world premiere of A Role to Die For, a new play by Jordan Waller, at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester.

Directed by Olivier Award winner Derek Bond, the production runs from 30 January to 15 March 2025, with a press night on 4 February.

The play follows Deborah, tasked with casting the lead in Hollywood’s most famous spy franchise. Her chosen actor withdraws the day before the announcement, forcing her to find a replacement as filming looms.

Waller said today: “I am over the moon that Janie Dee will be leading this production: she is truly a star to die for, and I can’t wait to see her shine.”

Bond continued: “I’m thrilled to be working with Janie: in musicals or plays, Janie is simply one of the best actors in the country. I can’t wait to see her get her teeth into this.”

The production will feature design by Cory Shipp, with further casting and creatives to be announced.