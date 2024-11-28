whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Janie Dee to star in A Role to Die For world premiere

The new play follows the hunt to see who will star in an iconic spy film

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Cirencester |

28 November 2024

jdee
Headshot for Janie Dee, distributed to news desks by the Barn Theatre

Janie Dee will star in the world premiere of A Role to Die For, a new play by Jordan Waller, at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester.

Directed by Olivier Award winner Derek Bond, the production runs from 30 January to 15 March 2025, with a press night on 4 February.

The play follows Deborah, tasked with casting the lead in Hollywood’s most famous spy franchise. Her chosen actor withdraws the day before the announcement, forcing her to find a replacement as filming looms.

Waller said today: “I am over the moon that Janie Dee will be leading this production: she is truly a star to die for, and I can’t wait to see her shine.”

Bond continued: “I’m thrilled to be working with Janie: in musicals or plays, Janie is simply one of the best actors in the country. I can’t wait to see her get her teeth into this.”

The production will feature design by Cory Shipp, with further casting and creatives to be announced.

Sign up for our newsletters for more.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Great Comet (2)

Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 company perform “Prologue” ahead of UK premiere

Gonna have to study up a little bit, if you wanna keep with the plot!