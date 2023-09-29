Jamie Muscato to join Rachel Tucker for Cadogan Hall concert

Moulin Rouge! and Les Misérables star Jamie Muscato will join Rachel Tucker for her forthcoming concert at Cadogan Hall.

Tucker most recently starred in Come From Away at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway, playing the role of Annette/Beverley Bass – the role she originated in London at the Phoenix Theatre. She won the 2020 WhatsOnStage Best Supporting Actress in a Musical award for her performance.

Other credits include Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, as well as Meat in We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre, Songs For A New World and Annie Get Your Gun, both at The London Palladium. She made her Broadway debut as Meg Dawson in Sting’s The Last Ship, and has performed in concerts at the Sydney Opera House, The Arts Centre, Melbourne and at the Orb Theatre, Japan.

The concert follows the release of her latest studio album ‘You’re Already Home’ on Friday 3 November through the record label Westway Music.

The concert takes place on Sunday 5 November (remember, remember) at 6.30pm.

