Jamie Muscato on being the third JD to play Gatsby

Jamie Muscato will be hosting the West End’s biggest party this April when he takes on the role of Jay Gatsby!

Coincidentally – or not – he will then become the third performer to play the elusive socialite after previously tackling the role of troubled teen JD in blockbuster musical Heathers.

The role of Gatsby in the Marc Bruni-directed piece was originated by Jeremy Jordan in New Jersey and then on Broadway – opposite Eva Noblezada. It has since been taken over by Ryan McCartan on the Great White Way.

Jordan played the 7/11-loving high-schooler in the workshop of Heathers, with McCartan playing the role in Los Angeles and Off-Broadway.

Meanwhile, Muscato originated the role on these shores when the production arrived in London.

“I’ve seen that they’re calling it the JD to Gatsby pipeline online,” Muscato starts. It’s a few days after he’s finished performances in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 and he’s at the Savoy to introduce the full cast of The Great Gatsby and perform a couple of numbers with co-star Frances Mayli-McCann – also a Heathers alum!

Speaking about both characters, he adds: “I guess they’re both quite lost people, who find refuge in a woman.”

The woman in question is the easily-led Veronica; played by Annaleigh Ashford, Barrett Wilbert Weed, and Carrie Hope Fletcher, with the three JDs mentioned. He’s infatuated with her, and lonely without her. Just as Gatsby is with Daisy.

Muscato laughs: “I just do the jobs I get given, I don’t know about Jeremy and Ryan!”

But we know that isn’t true, old sport! With credits including Moulin Rouge!, Les Misérables, West Side Story, Spring Awakening, and more, some could say that this role was “meant to be yours”.

Now, we’re left wondering – who will be the next JD to take Gatsby across North America next year?