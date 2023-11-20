Jamie Muscato confirms extra London concert performance

Following this morning’s sell-out (in a matter of mere minutes) for Jamie Muscato’s forthcoming solo concert at Cadogan Hall, Fourth Wall Live has now confirmed an extra matinee performance.

Muscato, known for his recent role as Christian in Moulin Rouge! in the West End and his original portrayal of JD in Heathers at The Other Palace and The Theatre Royal Haymarket, is set to take the stage for this upcoming performance.

Other notable credits include Guy in Once In Concert at the London Palladium, Enjolras in Les Misérables The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre and Tony in West Side Story at Leicester Curve.

Presented by Fourth Wall Live with Westway Music, tickets will go on sale tomorrow morning, 21 November at 10am for a 2:30pm performance on Sunday 21 July at Cadogan Hall, joining the now sold-out 6:30pm show.

