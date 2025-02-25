Jamie Lloyd teases Evita casting news ‘very very soon’ while Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell connect Marvel and Shakespeare

The director is still on the hunt for ‘all roles’ in Evita

We’ve got a Shakespeare bonanza in a bonus WhatsOnStage Podcast episode!

Following two major openings – Richard II at the Bridge Theatre, led by Jonathan Bailey, and Much Ado About Nothing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane – WhatsOnStage’s deputy editor Tom Millward was on hand with his trusty microphone to get some more insights into the two productions.

Bailey was keen to emphasise the comedic nuances of his take on the tragic monarch, which saw him return to the stage for the first time since Cock in the West End.

After that, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston and Mason Alexander Park spilled the beans on Jamie Lloyd‘s exuberant, five-star take on Much Ado About Nothing.

Lloyd himself spoke about how the production’s origins began back when he worked with Hiddleston on Betrayal before the pandemic – but how its pertinence has only increased in the meantime.

Lloyd also said he adored working at the ornate Theatre Royal Drury Lane, saying it had a “stunning, beautiful renovation” and he “didn’t want to leave”. He also teased ongoing plans for Evita, set for The London Palladium this summer, saying: “It’s so exciting I can’t wait. I’m so hyped to be at the Palladium… we’re in the middle of casting now for all of the roles. We’re meeting some very exciting people, and I can’t wait to share that news with everyone very, very soon.”

There had recently been rumblings about Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose starring in the show, though these were never confirmed by the production, and subsequent stories have dispelled the suggestion.

You can listen to the podcast episode at the link here, or in the embedded player below: