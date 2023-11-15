Initial line-up confirmed for Richard Curtis’ festive variety show Christmas Actually

See who’s appearing in the festive celebration

Jayde Adams and Sanjeev Bhaskar are set to host the upcoming festive showcase Christmas Actually.

Curated by Richard Curtis and directed by Daniel Raggett, the festive variety tribute show will play at the Royal Festival Hall from 7 to 11 December 2023.

The first special guests announced are WhatsOnStage Award-winner Miriam-Teak Lee (& Juliet), alongside award-winning musical comedy duo Flo & Joan. Additional performers Marc Antolin, Elizabeth Ayodele, Stephan Boyce, and Jamie-Rose Monk will join the ensemble.

The event will be scored by classic Christmas tunes such as “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”, “White Christmas”, “My Grown Up Christmas List”, and “All I Want For Christmas”.

Live music, performances, Christmas stories, poetry, and comedy will all feature while contributing to Comic Relief fundraising efforts.

The band includes Russell Bennett (trumpet), Adam Bourne (guitar), Elliot Davis (keys), James Gambold (drums), Charles Rothwell (saxophone), and Tom Sansbury (bass).

The creative team includes set and costume designer Peter McKintosh, lighting designer Ben Rogers, assistant lighting designer Emily Darlington, sound designer Oscar Thompson, projection designer Duncan McLean, and musical director Elliot Davis.

Five per cent of net profits will be donated to Comic Relief. Further celebrity guests are expected to be announced soon.