Hello, Dolly! with Imelda Staunton – first look at rehearsals

The musical revival comes to The London Palladium!

Take a look inside the rehearsal room for the eagerly anticipated production of Hello, Dolly! at The London Palladium.

Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles) and Michael Stewart’s (42nd Street) musical is based on Thornton Wilder’s The Matchmaker, and first debuted on Broadway over 50 years ago.

Led by Imelda Staunton as Dolly Levi, Dominic Cooke’s production will also star Andy Nyman (Fiddler on the Roof) as Horace Vandergelder, Jenna Russell (Flowers for Mrs Harris) as Irene Molloy, Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Barnaby Tucker and Harry Hepple (Follies)as Cornelius Hackl.

Emily Lane (Frozen, Starter for Ten) plays Minnie Fay, while the company is composed of Leo Abad, Craig Armstrong, Lindsay Atherton, Gemma Atkins, Alan Bradshaw, Jabari Braham, Kevin Brewis, Jenni Bowden, Daisy Boyles, Samara Casteallo, Olly Christopher, Brendan Cull, Hayley Diamond, Jacqueline Hughes, Ashlee Irish, Jodie Jacobs, Shirley Jameson, Paul Kemble, Emily Langham, Michael Lin, Amira Matthews, Laura Medforth, Matt Overfield, Tom Partridge, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Edwin Ray, Phil Snowden, Kraig Thornber, Gavin Wilkinson and Liam Wrate.

The show has set and costume design by Rae Smith, choreography by Bill Deamer, lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Paul Groothuis, video by Finn Ross and musical supervision by Nick Skilbeck. Casting is by Pippa Ailion.

It follows the socialite Dolly Levi who tries to find love for herself and everyone she knows, and includes numbers such as “Put On Your Sunday Clothes”, “Ribbons Down My Back”, “Before the Parade Passes By”, “Elegance”, “It Only Takes a Moment” and “Hello, Dolly!”.