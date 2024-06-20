Heartstopper star Cormac Hyde-Corrin to make stage debut this summer

Cormac Hyde-Corrin, known for his role in Netflix’s Heartstopper, will make his stage debut this summer.

The actor will be appearing in the world premiere of Northbound Boy at King’s Head Theatre in north London from 13 August to 1 September. Written by Oberon Books founder James Hogan, the piece is a new queer comedy that follows Ken, a 43-year-old man who picks up a young hitchhiker named Rory, only to find that Rory has his own agenda.

Alongside Hyde-Corrin in the show are Neil Ashton (Brassic), who plays Ken, while Sarah Moyle (Doctors) plays Aunt Ivy. It is directed by Alex Jackson, marking his main house debut after completing the King’s Head Theatre Trainee Director scheme.

Hogan said, “I just had to write Northbound Boy, and I’m grateful for this opportunity to work at the King’s Head after thirty-three years! In 1991, Venetian Gold was brought in from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Since then, my work has been seen in several fringe theatres in London and the North. I’ll be 81 when the play opens. I might be the oldest unknown playwright in the country!”