Hadley Fraser reveals special guests for concert this summer

The concert will coincide with Fraser’s new album

Hadley Fraser will perform his first solo concert this summer, and the guests joining him on stage have been revealed!

The event, which will take place at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 15 June, at 6:30 pm, marks the launch of his upcoming album, Things That Come and Go. Fraser and Donald L Anderson produced it for Palm Haven Studios, with arrangements and co-production by Sam Young.

The concert is presented in association with ADAMA Entertainment and Westway Music, known for producing solo concerts for Jamie Muscato and Lucie Jones.

Revealed today, West End stars Rosalie Craig, Natalie May Paris, and Maiya Quansah-Breed will join Fraser on the night.

The evening will feature songs from the new album alongside other musical theatre favourites. Tickets are on sale now.