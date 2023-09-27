Hackney Empire announces full cast of Aladdin pantomime

Hackney Empire has announced complete casting for its 2023 pantomime offering.

The much-loved tale of Aladdin follows the eponymous hero on his quest for love and fortune and who discovers an enchanted lamp and meets a mysterious genie.

As previously revealed, panto veteran Clive Rowe is returning to the venue for a 16th appearance, directing and starring in the production as Widow Twankey.

Joining Rowe on stage will be Kat B (Jack and the Beanstalk, Mother Goose, Hackney Empire) as the Genie, Natasha Lewis (This England, EastEnders) as Abby-na-zaaar!, Ruth Lynch (Aladdin, Mother Goose, Hackney Empire) as Spirit of the Ring, Fred Double (Wuthering Heights, Wise Children) as Aladdin, Isabella Mason (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Norwegian Creative) as Jazz, George Heyworth (Bourgeois and Maurice) as Mildew Funk and Rishi Manuel (Brief Encounter, Stephen Joseph Theatre), making his panto debut as Wishy. The company is completed by ensemble members Zaynah Ahmed, Ben Anderson, Samuel Deghkhadirian, Christian De-Gallerie, Anna Greenwell, Charlotte Louise and Beth Sindy.

Aladdin is written by Will Brenton, based on ideas by Brenton and Rowe, and features original music and songs by Steve Edis, set and costumes by Cleo Pettitt, musical direction, supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Alex Maynard, choreography by Myles Brown, lighting by David W Kidd and sound by Yvonne Gilbert.

Aladdin will run at the Hackney Empire from 18 November until 31 December, with a press performance on 30 November.

