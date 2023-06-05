Guys and Dolls revival planning new cast album

The news was confirmed by star Marisha Wallace on social media

A new cast album for the critically lauded new production of Guys and Dolls is in the works, its stars have revealed.

Marking the venue’s first musical in its history, the show is now taking bookings through to 24 February 2024.

Based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, the world-famous show follows a pair of gamblers who hit the Great White Way. It features classic numbers such as “Luck Be a Lady”, “I’ve Never Been in Love Before” and “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat”.

Director Nick Hytner’s production, which received a glowing five-star review from Sarah Crompton, features set design by Bunny Christie, choreography by Arlene Phillips, costumes by Deborah Andrews and Christie, associate direction and choreography by James Cousins, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, musical direction by Tom Brady, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, assistant direction by Lily Dyble and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

So we may or may not be recording our Guys and Dolls Cast album today 🤫 pic.twitter.com/BYNXSE5mDr — Marisha Wallace (@marishawallace) June 5, 2023

The current cast is led by Daniel Mays (Line of Duty) as Nathan Detroit, Andrew Richardson (A Call to Spy) as Sky Masterson, Celinde Schoenmaker (The Light in the Piazza) as Sarah Brown, Marisha Wallace (Waitress) as Miss Adelaide and Cedric Neal (Back to the Future) as Nicely-Nicely Johnson.

The cast album plans were revealed on social media by Wallace. A release date, track listing and further information are all to be revealed in due course.

Also appearing are Jordan Castle (as Harry the Horse), Cornelius Clarke (as Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (as Big Jule), Anthony O’Donnell (as Arvide Abernathy), Mark Oxtoby (as Benny Southstreet), Ryan Pidgen (as Rusty Charlie) and Katy Secombe (as General Cartwright).

The company is completed by Simon Anthony, Lydia Bannister, Kathryn Barnes, Callum Bell, Cindy Belliot, Petrelle Dias, Ike Fallon, Leslie Garcia Bowman, George Ioannides, Robbie McMillan, Perry O’Dea, Charlotte Scott, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Isabel Snaas, Sasha Wareham and Dale White in the ensemble.

