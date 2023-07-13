Groundhog Day – Andy Karl and Tanisha Spring in our Sixty-Second Summary

The Olivier Award-winning show is back at the Old Vic until 19 August

We recently paid a visit to the Old Vic, where the hit musical Groundhog Day is back to delight theatregoers over and over and over again (well, until 19 August, at least)!

We caught up with principal cast members Andy Karl (who reprises his Olivier and Drama Desk Award-winning role as TV weatherman Phil Connors) and Tanisha Spring (who plays Rita Hanson) and asked them to take our Sixty-Second Summary challenge:

The musical is based on the 1993 movie of the same name and features a score by Tim Minchin, with book by Danny Rubin and direction by the venue’s artistic director Matthew Warchus. It has once again been showered with critical acclaim, with WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton describing it as “literally, marvellous.”

Alongside Karl and Spring, the cast also includes Jasmin Colangelo (swing/puppetry captain), Kelly Ewins-Prouse (swing/dance captain), Kamilla Fernandes (ensemble (Debbie)), Aimée Fisher (ensemble (Joelle)), Zack Guest (swing), Nick Hayes (ensemble (Ralph)), Jacqueline Hughes (ensemble (Piano Teacher)), Ashlee Irish (ensemble (Larry)), Chris Jenkins (ensemble (Gus)), Andrew Langtree (ensemble (Ned Ryerson)), Billy Nevers (ensemble (Fred)), Eve Norris (ensemble (Nancy)), Mark Pearce (ensemble (Sheriff)), Ben Redfern (ensemble (Buster)), Tanisha Spring (Rita Hanson), Durone Stokes (ensemble (Deputy)), Alex Stoll (ensemble (Billy)), Jez Unwin (ensemble (Jenson)), Annie Wensak (ensemble (Mrs Lancaster)), and Matthew Whennell-Clark (swing/assistant dance captain).

The show features choreography by Lizzi Gee, set and costume by Rob Howell, orchestration, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, illusions by Paul Kieve, video and animation by Andrzej Goulding and additional movement by Finn Caldwell. Casting is by Will Burton, musical direction by Alan Berry, voice by Charlie Hughes-D’Aeth, and dialect by Penny Dyer.

The associate directors are Paul Warwick Griffin and Nik Ashton, and the assistant director is Natalie Gilhome, with associate choreography by Helen Siveter, associate set by Bec Chippendale and Megan Rouse, costume supervision by Zoë Thomas-Webb, hair, wigs and make-up by Campbell Young Associates, and prop supervision by Marcus Hall Props. The assistant musical supervisor is Jack Hopkins, with associate lighting by Chris Hirst and associate sound by Jay Jones.

