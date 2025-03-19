Ghost Stories to return to the West End

Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman‘s Ghost Stories is heading back to the capital.

Currently on its first-ever full UK tour, the supernatural play will return to the West End for a limited season.

The piece follows Professor Goodman, a skeptic determined to debunk the paranormal, who investigates three hauntings reported by a night-watchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman expecting his first child. His quest challenges the limits of rationality.

The creators said: “We are delighted that Ghost Stories will be returning to scare the hell out of West End audiences after its first-ever UK tour. It’s an extraordinary thing for us that after 15 years, Ghost Stories is still going strong. It’s so exciting to be able to share the screams, the laughs, the scares and the leap-out-of-your-seat sensory experience of the 90-minute thrill ride that Ghost Stories is.”

Ghost Stories will play at the Peacock Theatre from 30 September to 8 November, with a gala performance scheduled for 8 October. Casting is to be confirmed.

Joining writers and directors Dyson and Nyman are Sean Holmes (director), Jon Bausor (set and costume designer), James Farncombe (lighting designer), Nick Manning (sound designer), Scott Penrose (special effects), Ginny Schiller (casting director), Andy Room (associate director), Lloyd McDonagh (movement supervisor), Rebeca Gunstone (costume supervisor) and Will Edwards (props supervisor).

It is currently spooking audiences at Woking’s New Victoria Theatre, and will soon visit Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Norwich, Newcastle, Nottingham, Southend, Birmingham, Belfast, Leicester, Wycombe, Southampton, Wolverhampton, Brighton, Shrewsbury, Malvern, and Cardiff.

Audiences are warned that the show contains extreme shock and tension, making it unsuitable for those under 15 or with a nervous disposition.