George Orwell’s 1984 on tour with Keith Allen – first look

The Theatre Royal Bath production is in previews now

Alex Wood

| Tour |

23 September 2024

1984 Mark Quartley Simon Annand (2)
Mark Quartley, © Simon Annand

Take a look at the new adaptation of George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984, now running in Bath before a tour next month.

Written by Ryan Craig (The Holy RosenbergsOur Class) and directed by Lindsay Posner (Noises OffA View From The Bridge), the piece will run at Theatre Royal Bath to 28 September 2024, before heading to Malvern Theatre (1 to 5 October), Poole’s Lighthouse Theatre (8 to 12 October), Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (15 to 19 October), Cambridge Arts Theatre (22 to 26 October), Theatre Royal Brighton (29 October to 2 November), Richmond Theatre (12 to 16 November) and Liverpool Playhouse (19 to 23 November).

1984 was originally published in 1949 and has been described as “one of the most chillingly prescient novels of the last century”. It imagines a world, suffering under the influence of mass surveillance and totalitarianism ruled by a dictatorial leader (or symbol) known as Big Brother.

The cast includes Keith Allen (The Young Ones) as O’Brien, alongside Mark Quartley (Inside Man) as Winston, Eleanor Wyld (Macbeth) as Julia and David Birrell (King John) as Parsons. Niamh Bennett plays the Voice of the Telescreen, with Lewis Hart as the camera operator.

The creative team includes Justin Nardella (set, costume and video design), Paul Pyant (lighting design) and Giles Thomas (sound design), alongside associate video designer Stanley Orwin-Fraser, casting director Ginny Schiller, associate director George Jibson and assistant designer Lorelei Cairns.

1984 Keith Allen & Mark Quartley Simon Annand
Mark Quartley, © Simon Annand
1984 Keith Allen & Mark Quartley Simon Annand (2)
Keith Allen and Mark Quartley, © Simon Annand
1984 keith Allen Simon Annand
Keith Allen, © Simon Annand
1984 Full Cast Simon Annand
The cast, © Simon Annand
1984 Eleanor Wyld & Mark Quartley Simon Annand
Eleanor Wyld and Mark Quartley, © Simon Annand
1984 Eleanor Wyld Simon Annand (2)
Eleanor Wyld, © Simon Annand
1984 David Birrell Simon Annand
David Birrell, © Simon Annand
1984 David Birrell Simon Annand (2)
David Birrell, © Simon Annand

